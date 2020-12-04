Area’s top alpine racers open season in style

AJ Hurt

Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Local alpine racers have gotten off to a strong start to the season, claiming national championships, and the year’s first World Cup points.

Carnelian Bay’s AJ Hurt capped off a stellar U.S. Alpine Championships at Copper Mountain, Colorado by claiming the women’s slalom national title.

Hurt, 19, of the Squaw Valley Ski Team, threw down the two fastest runs of the slalom championships during the event on Nov. 21, claiming the title with a combined time of 1 minute, 40.94 seconds.

Hurt, who was also a runner-up in the downhill national championship, went on to close out the weekend by claiming first place in an FIS slalom event at Copper Mountain, her first career World Cup points, posting a 25th-place finish at Lech / Zuers Austria in only parallel event of the season.

Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Keely Cashman, 21, had a strong showing at Copper Mountain as well claiming a pair of runner-up finishes in super-G and slalom. Cashman also posted a first-place finish in the FIS super-G event at Copper Mountain.

On the men’s side, Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumnus Luke Winters, 23, defended his national title in slalom. Squaw Valley’s Bryce Bennett, 28, competed in downhill and super-G and took 11th place in both races.

“It was amazing to get the first event in the USA of the winter under our belts,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s High-Performance Director Troy Taylor. “Copper Mountain, as always, was an incredible host and went above and beyond to help us work closely with Summit County health authorities to navigate all the COVID-related rules and create a safe environment for everyone.”

