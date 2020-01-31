Auburn Ski Club’s ‘Biathamoms’ strike gold in Innsbruck

The Auburn Ski Club Biathamoms team of Kim Harris, Jennifer Lang-Ree, and Buff Wendt took gold in the relay event at the Winter World Masters Games earlier this month. Pictured are Biathamoms (from left) Lisa Holan, Lang-Ree, Lorene Samoska, Harris, and Wendt.

Members of the Auburn Ski Club Biathlon Program traveled to Innsbruck, Austria earlier in the month to take part in the Winter World Masters Games.

Competing against athletes from around the globe, several of the area’s biathletes came away with gold medals and podium finishes from the games.

A team of “Biathamoms” — the women of Auburn Ski Club — raced to a gold medal in relay, topping two other teams from the U.S.

Kim Harris, Jen Lang-Ree and Elizabeth “Buff” Wendt skied to a first-place finish in the event, topping second place by nearly a minute. Another member’s of Auburn Ski Club’s Biathamoms, Lorene Samoska teamed up with the second-place team in the relay.

Wendt also captured a bronze medal in her age group in the 10-kilometer individual race and fourth place in the 6K race. Lisa Holan, who represents the team as well, posted second out of her age group in the 10K distance and was fourth in the 6K event. Lang-Ree also finished in fifth place in the 6K.

Others competing for Auburn Ski Club included: Dan Warren (6th place, 10K; 6th place, 6K); David Eastwood (19th place, 10K; 29th place, 6K); Raymond Erst (13th place, 10K; 13th place 6K); Ted Hulbert (22nd place, 10K; 26th place 6K); Allen Plummer (25th place, 10K; 32nd place, 6K); Michael Seiffert (24th place, 10K; 21st place, 6K); Paul Quinlan (22nd place, 10K; 22nd place 6K).

