Auburn Ski Club’s Steffen Cuneo wins third straight 10th Mountain Division Biathlon

Biathlon season got underway on Sunday at Auburn Ski Club, bringing dozens of skiers out for the annual 10th Mountain Division Biathlon.

The event, which is named in honor of the ski and mountain troops of World War II, was won by Auburn Ski Club’s Steffen Cuneo, 18, who captured first place in the men’s pro class for the third straight year.

Cuneo completed the 12.5-kilometer course in 31 minutes, 16.7 seconds behind the best performance on the range of any competitor.

Another local, Nikolas Burkhart, 18, claimed second overall with a time of 32:43.6. Logan Slender, 15, was first in the U17 division of the pro race, finishing with a time of 40:41.6. Auburn Ski Club’s Raymond Erst, 55, was the top finisher in the veterans division, finishing with a time of 41:18.4.

On the women’s side, Sugar Bowl Academy’s Samantha Swan, 17, finished in first place in the pro women’s youth division with a time of 37:35.6. Auburn Ski Club Biathamom Jen Lang-Ree, 52, was first in the veteran’s division behind the second best performance on the range. Lang-Ree finished with a time of 40:18.8.

Sadie Tucker, 15, was first in her age group with a time of 41:34.4. Another member of the Biathamoms, Lorene Samoska, 42, was first in her division and had the best performance on the range to finish with a time of 43:38.4.

The day’s competition also included categories for novice and youth racing on shorter courses. Winners included: Elyah Gordon, 42, (senior master novice male); Leyton Roberts, 13, (U14 novice male); Mark Thomas, 61, (senior veteran novice male); Madison Racich, 13, (U14 novice female); Tailor Knight, 14, (U17 novice female); Susan Feland, 48, (senior master novice female); Melissa Dimitroff, 54, (veteran novice female); Ryden Burke, 10, (U12 youth male); James Gordon, 8, (U10 youth male); Jillian Chalstrom, 11, (U12 youth female); Chang-Min Kung, 12, (U14 youth female).

Complete results for the 10th Mountain Division Biathlon can be found at AuburnSkiClub.com.

Auburn Ski Club will next host the Chuck Lyda Memorial, which honors former club director and two-time Olympian Chuck Lyda. The biathlon will take place Feb. 2.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.