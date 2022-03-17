Barracuda Championship set for July, tickets on sale

Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course will host the 24th Barracuda Championship, which takes place July 14-17.

Courtesy photo

Tickets for the 24th Barracuda Championship are now on sale.

After long being held at Montreux Golf & Country Club near Reno, the area’s only PGA Tour event returns to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course for a third year.

“We are thrilled to bring another year of PGA TOUR action to Northern California and Northern Nevada and to once again see fans this July,” said tournament director Chris Hoff in a news release. “For our fans who have not yet had the opportunity to fully experience our new home at Old Greenwood — you are in for a treat.”

The tournament is scheduled for July 14-17 at Old Greenwood’s par-72, 7,518-yard course. Parking and daily grounds tickets, starting at $35, must be purchased in advance. No onsite ticket purchases will be available. A limited number of military members and first responders with proper verification will receive complimentary tickets to the tournament on Thursday, July 14.

For more information on the Barracuda Championship or to purchase tickets visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com .