Beyond the slopes: 5 things you don’t know about Squaw’s Keely Cashman

Last season, Keely Cashman proved to be one of Squaw Valley Ski Team’s top up-and-coming athletes.

After claiming national and junior championships in 2018-19, U.S. Ski & Snowboard chose to highlight the Squaw product, shedding light on what life is like on and off the slopes.

Cashman, 20, finished third overall in the North American Cup standings last year, and captured first place in giant slalom at the National Championships in Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire.

“That was my first national title,” said Cashman during a May interview with the Sierra Sun. “It was good to end the year on that high note.”

Cashman, of Strawberry, California, also took first place in slalom and super-G at the National Junior Championships last season.

“It’s always been a huge goal of mine (to win a U.S. title),” said Cashman in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I remember when nationals came to Squaw when I was a U14, and I remember watching everyone, and now to be standing on top of the podium really means a lot. It’s a good stepping stone.”

5 things you didn’t know about Keely

1. Not only is she a rockstar skier, but when she’s not crushing on the slopes, she serves as a barista at her family’s coffee shop, plays the guitar and ukulele and fly fishes, paddle boards, hunts, cooks, road bikes, rides dirt bikes…she does it all.

2. Her most notable athletic accomplishments are: 4th World Juniors alpine combined, 1st U.S. National Giant Slalom, and third in the NorAm Cup overall standings.

3. Cashman’s favorite athletes are Steph Curry and Serena Williams.

4. Hailing from a town with a population of just 86 people, Cashman is the daughter of former U16 National Training Group (NTG) Coach John and wife Christy Cashman.

5. In 2014, she competed as the only U16 American woman to participate in the second annual Longines Future Ski Champions event and in 2016 competed in the Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

Cashman made her second career World Cup start on Oct. 26, racing giant slalom in Soelden, Austria. She finished her first run with a time of 1 minute, 12.31 seconds, which wasn’t among the 30 fastest times required to advance to the final round of competition.

The International Ski Federation women’s alpine World Cup tour will next head to Levi, Finland on Nov. 23, for a round of slalom racing.

