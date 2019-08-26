California School for the Deaf shuts out Lakers in season opener

North Tahoe players huddle up at practice ahead of their season opener. The Lakers fell 45-0 to California School for the Deaf on Monday.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasunc.om

The North Tahoe football team suffered a 45-0 defeat in the season opener on Monday at California School for the Deaf.

The Lakers surrendered 32 points during the first quarter of the nonleague matchup, marking the second consecutive season the team has lost to the Eagles to open the year.

North Tahoe will return home for its next game on Saturday, Sept. 7, against rivals Incline. The Highlanders picked up a 57-12 win in their opener at home last Friday against Valley Christian. Incline defeated North Tahoe 39-28 last season.

*This post will be updated.