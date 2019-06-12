Tahoe City Golf Course offers $5 rates for Father’s Day

Tahoe City Golf Course is teeing up its Father’s Day celebration this year by rolling rates back to the 1960s.

This Sunday, fathers can play nine holes at the 2,700-yard, par-33 course — the oldest in the Truckee-Tahoe area — for a cost of $5.

“With warm, sunny skies in the forecast all week, summer has finally arrived at the Tahoe City Golf Course,” said Bob Bonino, course manager. “Come celebrate dad with the perfect gift for Father’s Day — golf in Tahoe City for just $5.”

The Tahoe City Golf Course, established in 1918, features a par-5 hole, four par-4 holes, and four par-3 holes. The unique location of the golf course, in downtown Tahoe City, is within walking distance to Commons Beach, restaurants, and shops. Amenities include Café Zenon, a full-service restaurant and bar, a fully stocked pro shop, netted practice facility, golf carts, and bocce ball courts.

The $5 special rate is for fathers only on Sunday, but early season pricing is still available for all guests until June 17. Guests can tee off Monday through Friday for $20 or play 18 holes for $35.

Visit golftahoecity.com for season pass rates and green fees, tournaments, and course rental information.