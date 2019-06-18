Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour opens season at Old Greenwood

The sun came out Wednesday, June 5, just in time for Old Greenwood to host the official start of the 2019 Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour.

The after-school tournament featured 51 golfers playing nine and 18 holes at the Tahoe Mountain Club course, which was in exceptional condition for the tour’s opening round following a historic winter in the area.

Ava McGee led the charge for the 10-and-under girls’ division and just edged out Allison Mortimeyer, 60 to 61, to take home the first-place medal. Ryan Flynn and Ella Williams had a competitive match to start the season for the older girls’ age group. Flynn shot 46, while Williams carded a 49. Shannon Hugar and Aleksen Thayer finished third and fourth.

In the boys’ 15-17 age group Ethan Flynn finished with a 75 for first place. Connor Sweeney was close behind at 77, and North Tahoe’s Murphy Scott posted an 81 for third place.

Flynn was one of four players on course from the Truckee High School 2019 state championship team, joining Gabe Smith, Jack Brown and Owen Slusher. The players made use of the opening round as they work on their games and competing in preparation for competing in the High School Golf National Invitational in Orlando, Florida, on June 27–28.

In the boys’ 13-14 age group at Old Greenwood, Reed Loper continued his winning ways taking first place with a 44, and could be an instant contributor for the 2020 Truckee High School golf team next season. Aiden Sweeney, of Granite Bay, and Trevor Buti, of Nevada City, came in tied for second with each carding a 45. Raymond Ponce and Jaxen Perryman, of Tahoe City, rounded out the top 5.

Benjamin Szabo won the boys’ 11-12 age group with a score of 41. Zach Peterson was second at 45. Hunter Neave, of Truckee, shot 54. Brandon Galvin and Grayson Perryman rounded out the top 5.

Will McGee of Incline Village made it a family sweep in the 10-and-under age group, winning with a 55. Hunter Smith and Alex Killian, both of Truckee, finished in a tie for second with tour newcomer Regan Laubscher taking fourth place.

The next tournament will take place at Tahoe City Golf Course on June 26.

Full results, more tour information and the schedule for the 2019 season are available at ttjgt.com.