U10 Boys win all-star tournament

The 2021 Kit Carson All Star Soccer Tournament took place in Carson City this past weekend, and featured some Truckee teams and stars.

Several Truckee teams competed very well, with the U10 Boys Sierra team winning top honors and a first place championship finish. The U10 Boys Sierra team is coached by Kase Macosko and David Selcon. The team went undefeated in the tournament, with a final game featuring Truckee Sierra U10 Boys against Mammoth Sierra U10 Boys. The final match was a hard-fought battle the whole game, tied 2-2 going into the 4th quarter. With approximately 45 seconds left on the clock, and what looked like a game that was certainly heading into overtime, 9-year-old striker Ben Selcon sunk a direct kick from 35 yards out from the far right side of the field. The kick sailed over everybody, including the goalie and into the top left corner of the net, sealing the Truckee victory on the day.

Players on the Truckee U10 Boys Sierra all star championship team include Smith Macosko, Ben Selcon, Brayden Berrelleza, Liam Lorz, Jodi Anselmi, Leo Reiter, Zeke Rosenblatt, Joey Simonds and Brandon Mireles.