Course record falls at Truckee Running Festival

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Truckee Running Festival returned Sunday.

Truckee’s Christopher Inouye, 39, was the fastest local, finishing in 11th place with a time of 1:43:05.

Truckee’s Justin Murphy, 41, claimed 14th place overall with a time of 1:45:41.

After hosting one event in 2020, Big Blue Adventure returned on Sunday with the annual Truckee Running Festival.

Clear skies and warm temperatures greeted the more than 100 runners who took on the Waddle Ranch Half Marathon course, which featured 1,500 feet of elevation loss and gain on mostly single track trails.

Reno’s Darren Thomas, 28, would run to a course record, finishing with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 13 seconds. The previous record was 1:25.05 and was set by Bret Sarnquist in 2018.

Kevin Kirk, 22, of Yerington, Nevada, was second with a time of 1:26:40. Benjamin Schoening, 19, of Sparks, rounded out the top three, posting a time of 1:31:11. Truckee’s Christopher Inouye, 39, was the fastest local, finishing in 11th place with a time of 1:43:05. Truckee’s Justin Murphy, 41, also finished in the top 15, claiming 14th place overall with a time of 1:45:41.

On the women’s side, Reno’s Lauren Bartels, 25, captured first place with a time of 1:39:09, which was good enough for ninth overall. Carnelian Bay’s Erica Sonnenberg, 44, was second with a time of 1:44:36. Linden Rees, 40, of San Francisco, finished in third place with a time of 1:45:06.

LEGACY 10K

In other racing, several dozen runners took on the 10K course along the Truckee River Legacy Trail.

Lauren Miskelly, 41, of San Carlos, was the overall winner with a time of 44:02. Emma Hokoda, 23, of Santa Cara, was second in the female division with a time of 50:25. Reno’s Raimy Novacek, 31, was third with a time of 50:46.

On the men’s side, Dave Hope, 56, of Foresthill, took first with a time of 44:48. Alan McGinnis, 33, of Reno, was second with a time of 47:21. Stewart Suckling, 52, of Altadena, was third with a time of 47:32. Truckee’s David Martini, 64, was the top local, finishing fifth overall with a time of 48:52.

GIRLS ON THE RUN

Part of the day’s racing was dedicated toward a 5K fundraiser for the nonprofit group Girls on the Run.

Fanny Kidwell, 35, of Sparks, posted the fastest overall time, reaching the finish line in 20:58.

Goody Walowit, 24, was the top male finisher with a mark of 21:14.

COMING NEXT

After a year with only one event, local race organizers Big Blue Adventure are set to return this weekend with the Olympic Valley Half Marathon.

The race, which also features an 8-mile distance is set to take place at 8 a.m. Sunday. The course will begin and conclude at the Village at Squaw Valley.

