CR Johnson Memorial Lion Heart Art Show celebrates final year in downtown Truckee

Submitted to the Sierra Sun

Know & Go What: CR Johnson Lion Heart Art Show When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 Where: Riverside Studios, 10076 Donner Pass Road, Truckee Cost: Free to attend

Charles Russell “C.R.” Johnson was a local Tahoe skier who was an inspiration to many.

His infectious spirit and positive attitude were always welcome from the terrain park — where he landed the first 1440 ever on skis at the age of 15 — to the sets of various ski movies and the Winter X Games.

In his iconic red, yellow, and green ski outfits, Johnson was well recognizable in the skiing world in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, he died in a ski accident at Squaw Valley on Feb. 24, 2010, leaving the ski community in mourning.

After his death, the High Fives Foundation and the Johnson family dedicated its rehabilitation center to the late skier, calling it the CR Johnson Healing Center, where services are provided for athletes in recovery from outdoor-sports related injuries. Resources include physical therapy, acupuncture, massage and personal training.

The High Fives Foundation and Johnson’s sister, local leather artist Kahlil Johnson, started an annual art show to spread awareness, inspiration, and raise funds in downtown Truckee, which has been going strong for a decade.

“The Lion Heart Art Show is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kahlil Johnson, co-owner of Riverside Studios in downtown Truckee. “It’s such a great and fun way to gather the Truckee-Tahoe community to celebrate amazing art while raising money for a cause that is near and dear to all of us — the CR Johnson Healing Center.”

The general public is welcome to attend as the event is free and art is still being accepted to put on display. Local artist participants will showcase mixed media on 12-inch by 12-inch panels of wood or sets of 4-inch by 2-foot planks to create masterpieces in any medium. Each piece will be available for purchase, at $100 per 12-inch by 12-inch panel or $200 per set of (four) 4-inch by 2-foot planks, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Following the art show, unsold artwork will remain on the wall of Riverside Studios, available for sale, for the rest of February.

Proceeds from the artwork sold will benefit the CR Johnson Healing Center.