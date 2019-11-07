FALL PHENOMS

As temperatures drop in the Truckee-Tahoe area, the competition on the courts, fields, and trails is heating up.

From a young Truckee football team surpassing expectations to North Tahoe’s cross-country dynasty, local athletes have put together an impressive fall season, which continues this weekend with several postseason matchups.

Truckee and North Tahoe’s soccer teams are on the pitch at Churchill County High School vying for Northern League titles. The boys and girls’ teams from North Tahoe and the Truckee girls each earned a place in the tournament, which began on Thursday (results not available at press time).

In Truckee, the top-seeded Lady Wolverines will host the Class 3A Northern League volleyball tournament, which gets underway today at the high school. The Lakers volleyball team will also be in action at the Class 2A tournament in Yerington.

On the gridiron, the Truckee football team is coming off a 48-7 win against Elko in the first round of the playoffs, and will be at Fernley tonight with a chance to earn a berth into the state tournament.

In cross-country, runners from Truckee and North Tahoe raced to a combined three-team titles and a pair of individual titles at last weekend’s regionals. The Wolverines and Lakers will be back in Reno tomorrow to compete for individual and team state championships.

