Far West now accepting scholarships for 2020-21 season
Far West Ski Association is now accepting applications for athletic scholarships for the 2020-21 season. The purpose of the scholarship program is to assist junior U.S. Ski & Snowboard alpine racers (2nd-year U16 to U21) in the funding of their racing endeavors.
Individuals are selected on the basis of financial need, athletic performance, academics, and community service. Scholarships range from $750 to $1,500 per year. Applications are due by June 30 and will be awarded by Sept. 30. Applications can be found by visiting http://www.fwsa.org. Click on Member Corner/Programs/Athletic Scholarship/2020-2021 Application or contact David Krupp, program chair, at 310-925-4143.
— Sierra Sun staff
