Far West results: Auburn Ski Club hosts night slalom races

Far West Skiing held its first event in the Truckee-Tahoe area of the season, bringing alpine skiers to Boreal Mountain California last week for two nights of racing.

More than 175 athletes participated in the Dec. 27 slalom event, which was hosted by Auburn Ski club and held on Boreal’s Race Course run.

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy’s Isaac Mozen, 18, second fastest opening run, and then closed the evening with the fastest second run to claim first place with a total time of 1 minute, 3.32 seconds.

Griffin Knorpp, 21, who skis for St. Lawrence University, was second overall with a combined time of 1:03.97. Colorado Mountain College skier Harrison Goss, 21, of Carnelian Bay, finished in third place with a combined time of 1:03.99.

Athletes then returned to Boreal’s Race Course the following evening for another round of slalom.

Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Jordan Cashman, 22, posted the evening’s top combined time, finishing the two runs in 1:04.67. Cashman, who was awarded Far West’s Jill Kinmont award last year for his work as an athlete-coach, threw down the fastest second run of any of the 91 racers.

Mozen followed the Dec. 27 victory with a second place, completing two runs on Saturday in a total time of 1:04.86. Fellow Sugar Bowl teammate Teagan Turner, 16, was third with a combined time of 1:06.11. Goss posted the evening’s fastest first run, but was unable to finish his second run.

Donner Summit’s Brown sweeps nights slalom events

Colorado Mountain College skier and Donner Summit local Cheyenne Brown swept the weekend’s night slalom events.

Brown, 20, edged Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy junior Kaelin Woodruff by 0.18 with a combined time of 1:11.97.

Brown followed up her win on Friday by claiming first place the next night, finishing with a combined time of 1:09.53. Woodruff was again in second place, but finished 1.10 seconds off Brown’s pace.

Daphne James, 21, was third in Friday’s slalom event, finishing with a combined time of 1:12.68. Elizabeth Scott, 18, was third the following day with a combined time of 1:11.25.

The next local Far West races will feature younger classes of skiers competing at Sqauw Valley Alpine Meadows and Northstar California Resort on Jan. 11.

