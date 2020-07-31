‘Feel Good Friday’: Boreal donates $10K to Truckee Bike Park

Last month Boreal Mountain Resort announced a new employee and community-centric platform designed to provide support to the area’s nonprofits during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

The resort’s “Play it Forward” fund was established with a $150,000 donation from the Cumming Foundation, John and David Cumming, and the resort team. This week Boreal announced $10,000 would be donated to Biking for a Better World and the Truckee Bike Park.

Funded through donations and built mostly through volunteer work, Truckee Bike Park offers a number of flow lines, strider and pump track riding for all skill levels along with beginner to advanced jump lines.

“It’s definitely a shared community,” said co-founder Cortney Knudson. “We’re excited to partner with (Boreal) and have all that in our pocket.”

The donated money will go toward the building of three new slopestyle lines.

“A lot of people think that it’s all park and rec and all tax money, but its not. Just a tiny bit of tax money is going to (the park),” said co-founder Brooks McMullen. “We’re hustling and pounding the pavement and trying to adapt to the new times and get creative of how we can raise money and finish that buildout.”

The build, according to McMullen, includes a black slopestyle line, a green slopestyle line, and the extension of the park’s cross-country loop.

Boreal’s Play it Forward program is part of the resort’s Play Forever corporate commitment toward protecting the environment, and aims to engage charitable giving through partnerships with local foundations.

“All of our community has the opportunity to also contribute to the Play it Forward Fund as well,” said Amy Ohran, generam manager of Boreal Mountain Resort. “We do a lot of fundraising here (at Boreal/Woodward) through our very successful Feel Good Friday programs … there’s so much opportunity and we’re just getting started.”

Donations to the fund can be made at http://www.rideboreal.com/culture/playforever/play-it-forward.

