Former Truckee volleyball player named Big West Player of the Week for third time

Courtesy of Alexander Bohlen

Truckee alumna Maia Dvoracek has been making waves on the volleyball court at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Last week the junior outside hitter was named Big West Conference Player of the Week and the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week.

Dvoracek, who led the Wolverines to a 32-0 record during her final two years of high school, has now been named Big West Conference Player of the Week three times this season and Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week twice.

Dvoracek leads the Mustangs this season with 261 kills, 45 aces, and is third on the team with 154 digs.

Cal Poly is on an eight game winning streak. The team is 6-0 in conference play and 13-5 overall.

Dvoracek and the Mustangs will next travel to play University of California, Santa Barbara (15-2, 5-1 Big West Conference) on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.