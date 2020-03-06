Ganong, Bennett post top-15 finishes in Austria

Bryce Bennett

Courtesy of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

The area’s World Cup alpine racers returned to action last weekend, competing in Hinterstoder, Austria.

Squaw Valley skiers Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong each posted top-15 finishes during the weekend to add to their season-long points total.

Ganong, 31, battled to 15th place in super-G on Saturday to lead the U.S. Alpine Ski Team on a course that was first buried under snow before warm weather caused difficult race conditions.

“It snowed a lot the last 36-48 hours, and so there’s no chance to do anything the last few days … there was tons of snow,” said Ganong in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “And then they just freshly groomed the hill, watered it, and it got cold last night so it was actually OK this morning — if we had started the race at 9 or 10 it would have been pretty fun, good snow, fair race. But then, unfortunately, it got super warm and the snow was just garbage — it was some of the worst snow I’ve ever raced in. I’ve trained on worse snow, but normally we would never race when it’s like that.”

Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr, 28, took first place with a time of 1 minute, 33.08 seconds. Ganong was 2.41 seconds off the winning pace.

Racing shifted to alpine combined on Sunday, and through the super-G portion, Bennett, 27, sat in ninth place to lead the U.S. Bennett would then turn his super-G result into World Cup points after finishing the slalom portion of alpine combined to claim 21st overall.

Bennett and Ganong are in Kvitfjell, Norway this weekend for World Cup downhill and super-G racing.

Local youngsters claim wins at Junior National event

The International Free Skiers and Snowboarders Association held a Junior National event at Kirkwood Mountain Resort last weekend, bringing the Truckee-Tahoe area’s skiers and riders out to face competition from around the Western U.S.

Among the local youngsters to take wins in the finals at Kirkwood’s Thunder Saddle were Squaw Alpine Snowboard Team’s Kai Davi in the boys’ 12-14 age group; Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy skier Eliza Gould in the girls’ 12-14 age group; Sugar Bowl skier Tyler Wolin in the boys’ 12-14 age group; Sugar Bowl skier Hayden McJunkin in the girls’ 15-18 age group; and Sugar Bowl skier Miles Hardacre in the boys’ 15-18 age group.

The Tahoe Junior Freeride Series will head to Alpine Meadows this weekend for two days of competition.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.