Golfers sink putts, raise funds in Tahoe City

Incline Village’s Patrick Smith drives the ball during Sierra Rainbow’s Steve Munro Memorial Golf Tournament.

Courtesy photo

The 21st annual Sierra Rainbow’s Steve Munro Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Tahoe City Golf Course on Saturday honoring longtime North Tahoe golf team coach Steve Munro.

Over the years, the event has generated almost $130,000 for the high school golf teams. The tournament was renamed two years ago after the passing of Munro, who led the Lakers to a state championship in 2016.

Teams of four competed in a scramble format with handicaps factored in. The weather played a factor during the round with cool, very windy conditions. Most teams finished their last two holes in the rain with a little slush.

Each team that competed was awarded a prize, with the last-place team receiving complementary “toilet seats.”

Matt Webb, Joe Quinn, Sean O’Leary, and Zack Perryman were the winning team, finishing with a 14-under-par 52. Jimmy Smith, Mike Roland, Steve Roberts, and Cooper Cross were second place, finishing 13-under-par.

Organizers wished to thank the community for support with raffle prizes and hole sponsorship.