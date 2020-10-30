High school winter sports to start Jan. 2, Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association says

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on Friday issued an update on the 2020-21 sports season, stating high school competition still won’t begin until January.

“The NIAA office staff has, over the course of the past couple of months, presented multiple fall season sport-by-sport, return-to-play scenarios to our various leadership groups. Recently, of course, Directive 034 stated that football (along with the winter season sports of basketball and wrestling) cannot yet be contested. Accordingly, the state’s superintendents and the NIAA’s member schools continue to believe that starting up Jan. 2 with winter sports is the best path forward. The NIAA office staff does not foresee the starting up of any fall season sports prior to the beginning of the currently amended calendar,” said Co-Assistant Director Donnie Nelson.

“It must be noted that sports listed in the Minimal Contact level (Directive 034) could not be contested prior to this move into Phase 3 of the NIAA Guidance. However, it will be necessary for the Governor’s Office to take further action for the sports of basketball, wrestling and football to be contested. The NIAA’s office staff will continue to work with the Governor’s Office, the state health department, the Nevada Association of State Superintendents, the NIAA’s Board of Control and representatives of NIAA-member schools toward reopening high school athletics and activities in the most safe and beneficial ways possible for our student-athletes, sport coaches, contest officials, school personnel, event workers and prep sports fans.”