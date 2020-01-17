Homewood Mountain Resort to offer free ski and snowboard lessons on Monday

Homewood will offer frees ski lessons to 70 guests on Monday.

Courtesy of Homewood Mountain Resort

For those who made it their New Year’s resolution to learn to ski or snowboard, Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore is making it easier to give downhill winter sports a try.

This season, first-timers are invited to be one of 70 people to enjoy a free lesson on Monday as part of the The Very Best Day to Learn to Ski and Ride, or to get a free season pass after completion of three half-day lessons through the Easy as 1-2-3 program.

“We know when people learn to ski or snowboard, many fall in love with the sport after receiving instruction and feeling firsthand the sensation of sliding on snow,” said Kevin Mitchell, general manager of Homewood Mountain Resort. “We’re offering incredible value on our ski and snowboard lesson programs in an effort to introduce more people to the sports we love, and help them to become passionate about spending time outdoors and in the snow.”

Homewood will bring back “The Very Best Day to Learn to Ski and Ride” for its second year on Monday, Jan 20. Featuring 70 free first-timer lessons (including lift ticket and rental equipment) for 50 adults (13 and over) and 20 children (12 and under) available on a first-come, first-serve basis, the day will also include complimentary hot chocolate, s’mores, live music and more. Doors open at 8 a.m. and lessons begin at 10 a.m.

Learn more about Homewood Mountain Resort, purchase a season pass or plan a winter trip at skihomewood.com.