Lady Lakers race to first place in alpine snowboard opener

North Tahoe’s Kyra Oh races down the slalom course at Alpine Meadows on Monday. The North Tahoe girls combined to pick up a team win in the season opener.

Local snowboarders kicked off the 2020 California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation alpine season on a sunny Monday with a round of slalom racing at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

North Tahoe senior Nina Burt opened the year by posting the two fastest runs of the day at Alpine Meadows to claim first place with a total time of 1 minute, 29.99 seconds to lead the Lady Lakers to a team win. Burt was runner-up in giant slalom at last year’s state championships.

North Tahoe also had Bailey Haas take fifth place with a combined time of 1:48.00, Paige Battaglia in ninth with a combined time of 1:55.77, Cami Carter in 11th with a combined time 1:57.43, Kyra Oh in 14th place with a combined time of 1:59.62, and Isabella Berberich in 15th with a combined time of 2:02.06.

The North Tahoe girls finished with a high score of 378 points. Colfax was second with 370 points. Truckee finished in fourth place with 33 points.

Last year’s state runner-up in slalom, senior Morgan Just led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:38.69 for fourth place. Jessica Gamlen was the only other Truckee racer to finish in the top-20, claiming 18th with a total time of 2:07.27.

Truckee boys claim second as a team

The Truckee boys’ team raced to a second-place finish as a team, finishing the day with 375 points.

Led by individual winner Tyler Suddjian, who finished with a total time of 1:32.38, Colfax took the win with 385 points. Suddjian is the reigning giant slalom and combined state champion.

The Wolverines were led by Zac Kuch, who took second place with a combined time of 1:40.40. Truckee then had four more riders finish in the top-11. Sebastian Hall was eighth with a total time of 1:52.51, Damon Parisi was ninth with a total time of 1:54.09. George Skaff was 10th with a total time of 1:54.19, and Calvin Kahlich was 11th with a total time of 1:55.40.

The Lakers had three riders, leaving the squad one athlete shy in the team scores. Tavo Sadeg led North Tahoe with a total time of 1:47.40 for fourth place.

The California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation Central II Snowboard league will return to Alpine Meadows on Monday for a round of giant slalom racing.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.