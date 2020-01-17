Lady Lakers snowboarders remain perfect through two rounds of racing

The North Tahoe girls’ snowboard team is unbeaten through two races this season.

Courtesy photo

top-five times Girls Nina Burt (North Tahoe) – 1:17.08 Morgan Just (Truckee) – 1:17.32 Faith Mora (Colfax) – 1:17.85 Ashley Parisi (Truckee) – 1:17.95 Sophia Nunez (Placer) – 1:19.25 Boys Tyler Suddjian (Colfax) – 1:07.54 Zac Kuch (Truckee) – 1:09.28 Cali Vail (North Tahoe) – 1:10.05 Ryan Donovan (Colfax) – 1:10.63 Tommy Ryan (Davis) – 1:12.40

The area’s top high school alpine snowboarders gathered at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Monday for the second round of racing in the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation.

After posting a first-place finish last week in slalom at Alpine Meadows, North Tahoe senior Nina Burt made it two straight wins at the resort, capturing first place in giant slalom with a total time of 1 minute, 17.08 seconds. Burt had the second fastest time in each of her two runs to claim the win.

The Lakers also had Bailey Haas finish in sixth place with a total time of 1:24.73, Paige Battaglia in 10th place with a total time of 1:29.46, and Kyra Oh in 11th place with total time of 1:29.61. As a team, North Tahoe remained perfect on the season, posting a high score of 376 points to edge second place Colfax by 18 points. The Truckee girls finished in third place with 353 points.

Wolverines senior Morgan Just led the team with a total time of 1:17.32 for second place. Just also posted the day’s fastest second run. Ashley Parisi finished in fourth place with a combined time of 1:17.95. Jessica Gamien was 21st with a total time of 1:36.99, and Dayna Eder was 24th with a total time of 1:38.29.

On the boys’ side, Colfax rider Tyler Suddjian remained unbeaten on the season, finishing with the two fastest runs of the day for a combined time of 1:07.54.

Truckee junior Zac Kuch finished as a runner-up for the second week in a row, posting a total time of 1:09.28.

The Wolverines also had senior George Skaff in seventh place with a total time of 1:14.86, Damon Parisi in eighth place with a total time of 1:15.70, and Sebastian Hall in 11th place with a total time of 1:16.47.

As a team, Truckee finished with 376 points, which was two points behind giant slalom winners Colfax. North Tahoe finished fifth out of six teams with 313 points.

Cali Vail led the Lakers with a total time of 1:10.05 for third place. Tavo Sadeg finished in sixth place with a combined time of 1:13.03.

High school snowboard racing will continue on Tuesday with a round of slalom at Boreal Mountain California.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.