Lady Wolverines cage Panthers, improve to 2-0 (GALLERY)

The Truckee volleyball team improved to 2-0 in Northern League play on Wednesday after dispatching North Valleys in straight sets.

The Lady Wolverines traveled to North Valleys for the match and cruised to the program’s 20th straight regular season league win, topping the Panthers, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10.

Senior Kelly Cross led the way with 10 kills, five aces, and four digs. Senior Kaley Settle had four kills, four aces, and seven digs. Senior Morgan Just had a trio of kills, three aces, and seven digs. Senior Quinn Kirschner posted a team-high 18 assists., and sophomore Callie Rule had six digs.

Truckee (7-2, 2-0 Northern League) will head to Lowry (2-5, 0-1 Northern League) on Friday for the team’s next match. The Wolverines will then play their home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m., against Dayton.