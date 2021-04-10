Lady Wolverines finish second at cross-country regionals

The Truckee girls’ cross-country team raced to a runner-up finish at today’s Class 3A Northern League championships.

The Lady Wolverines were led by senior Hana Mazur, who claimed fourth place on the 5,000-meter course at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks with a time of 22 minutes, 3 seconds.

Senior teammate Amelia Swanson, who also recorded a time of 22:03, finished just behind in fifth place. Junior Sonny Strusinski was seventh with a time of 22:16, and junior Petra Kidd was ninth with a time of 22:36.

Spring Creek senior Kendra Lusk defended her 2019 cross-country regional title, winning this year’s race with a time of 19:11. Lusk was also the 2019 state champion. Her finish propelled the defending state champion Spartans to the regional title. Spring Creek finished the day with a low score of 28. Truckee was second with 36 points.

On the boys’ side, Spring Creek made it a clean sweep of the team titles, claiming first place with 44 points. Elko was second with 75 points, and Truckee was third with 97 points.

Senior Benjamin Picard led the Wolverines with a third-place finish, reaching the finish line with a time of 18:38. Junior teammate Aidan Gustafsson was fourth with a time of 18:42. Truckee also had sophomore Logan Selander (20:02) in 17th and senior Riley Thompson (22:30) in 37th as the team’s top four finishers.

Elko junior Isaiah Dahl won the boys’ regional title with a time of 17:54.

There will be no Class 3A state championships this season, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.