Lakers continue alpine supremacy, sweep team scores at Sierra-at-Tahoe

The North Tahoe alpine team showed its depth and speed in the second to last race of the regular season, finishing the giant slalom event at Sierra-at-Tahoe with a pair of team wins, two individual wins, and a combined 11 top-10 times between the boys and girls.

The Lakers boys’ team dialed up the seven fastest times of the day, while the girls posted four of the seven fastest finishes.

The boys’ team remained perfect on the season, and was led by a first-place finish by senior Guthrie Goss, who posted the fastest first run of the day to earn his first win of the season. Goss finished the event with a combined time of 1 minute, 18.08 seconds, leading a group of six other Lakers across the finish line.

North Tahoe’s other top skiers included freshman Luke Buchanan (1:18.80) in second, senior Oliver Fralick (1:19.00) in third, Emmett Roberts (1:19.50) in fourth, senior Bodie Hudson (1:20.66) in fifth, Westan Lubin (1:23.41) in sixth overall and first among junior varsity skiers, and Norm Kitching (1:24.44).

North Tahoe has had an individual skier win all six of the regular season events, so far.

The Lakers finished with a perfect score of 218 as a team. South Tahoe was second with 186 points. Truckee was a skier short of the four used to register a team score, and finished in seventh with 82 points. Drew Dolan led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:28.85 for 12th place.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Lakers gave North Tahoe a third straight sweep of the boys and girls’ team scores. North Tahoe outscored second place, Truckee, 213-200.

Senior Maya Wong posted the two fastest runs of the day, finishing with a total time of 1:17.47. Wong has won two of the last three races. Teammate Maddie Roberts finished in second place with a combined time of 1:19.89.

Truckee’s Brooke Hansford led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:20.95. From there, Incline’s Paloma Nolan Bower (1:21.35) was fourth, North Tahoe’s Aliza Neu (1:22.62) was fifth, Truckee’s Kate Kelly (1:22.96) was sixth, North Tahoe’s Eva Turk (1:23.07) was seventh, Incline’s Rose Heffren (1:23.27) was eighth, Truckee’s Susie Greeno (1:23.54) was ninth, and Truckee’s Whitney Wingard (1:24.39) was 10th.

The Tahoe Basin Ski League will conclude the regular season on Thursday with another round of giant slalom.

