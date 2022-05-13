Lakers defend regional golf title
The North Tahoe boys’ golf team defended its Class 2A West League championship on Wednesday, dominating the field by 43 strokes to win the regional title for the second straight year.
Jaxen Perryman led the Lakers at Genoa Lakes Golf Club par-72 course, shooting a 78 to finish as the tournament’s runner-up. Sierra Lutheran’s Brock Walters won the West League title with a score of 75.
North Tahoe’s Ryder Smith carded an 81 to finish in third place. Kadin Harris and Ty Whisler each finished with a score of 93 to tie for ninth place. Cooper Schulze finished with a score of 94 to tie for 11th place, and Nolan Smith carded a 97 to take 14th place.
As a team, the Lakers finished with a low score of 355 strokes. Incline came in second with a score of 398.
North Tahoe will now gear up for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Boys Golf Championship on Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 6,757-yard Chimera Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.
North Tahoe finished in fourth place in 2019, the last time a boys’ state golf tournament was held.
