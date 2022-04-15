Lakers eye key matchup against Battle Mountain

Senior Doug Howle eyes a fly ball during the team’s game against Sparks at Greater Nevada Field.

Hans Baumann/Abdiver Photography

The North Tahoe baseball team continued to build momentum in league play last weekend, taking a pair of dominant wins at Pershing County.

The wins in Saturday’s doubleheader were the team’s sixth straight victory within Class 2A Northern League as the Lakers bounced back from a 4-1 loss against Class 3A Sparks on Thursday, April 7, at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

Against Sparks, North Tahoe was limited to five hits, three of which came off the bat of senior Tanner Wilkins. Junior pitcher Jackson Sanford led the Lakers with six strikeouts, three hits, and one earned run in three innings of work.

North Tahoe then returned to league play Saturday at Pershing County and rolled to a pair of wins by a combined score of 38-3.

Senior Caedon Legarza had two doubles, a pair of singles, and an RBI. Senior Richard Baker hit a home run and drove in two runs. Senior Austin Boals and Sanford each finished the game with two hits and a pair of RBIs. Junior pitcher Parker Roach finished the game with 11 strikeouts, while allowing one hit and one earned run in five and one-third innings of work.

The Lakers made quick work of the Mustangs in the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader, earning an early trip home via the third-inning mercy rule after outscoring Pershing County 24-1.

Senior Luke Giacobazzi led the team with two hits and five RBIs. Sanford had two hits and drove in three runs. Boals had a double, a single, and drove in a run. Freshman Leyton Roberts also had two hits and knocked in a run. Legarza and junior Parker Roach each hit a double and drove in a run. Freshman Cole Sanford knocked in two runs.

As a team, North Tahoe stole 14 bases during the three innings of play.

North Tahoe (10-3-1, 7-2 Northern League) will host Battle Mountain (9-6, 5-3 Northern League) at 4 p.m. today. The teams will then play a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com