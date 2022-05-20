Lakers fall in regional baseball semis

The North Tahoe baseball team’s bid to qualify for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association fell short Saturday following a loss in the semifinals of the regional tournament.

The Lakers came into the opener of Saturday’s double-elimination tournament in West Wendover as the No. 2 seed and managed to dispatch No. 3 seed Battle Mountain, 4-3.

Senior Caedon Legarza led North Tahoe with two runs batted in. Senior Austin Boals had a team-high three hits. Junior Zack Paulson had a pair of hits. Junior Jackson Sanford pitched six innings, struck out 10 batters, and allowed four hits and no runs.

North Tahoe then faced regular season league champions Yerington in quarterfinals, and fell 8-0 as the Lions kept their perfect league record intact. The Lakers were limited to five hits in the game.

The defeat put North Tahoe in the loser’s bracket against West Wendover, and a game away from reaching the finals and qualifying for the state tournament. However, for the third time in four games this season, the Wolverines would top the Lakers, taking a 7-3 win to end North Tahoe’s season. Sanford led the team with three hits. Senior Tanner Wilkins and junior Bergen Koijane each hit doubles. Legarza had two RBIs. For the season, Legarza led North Tahoe in most batting categories. He led the team with a .479 batting average, 38 runs scored, 34 hits, 29 RBIs, and 13 doubles.

Yerington went on to capture the Northern League title and will join West Wendover at this week’s Class 2A state tournament.

The Lakers close the season with a record of 16-9-1.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com