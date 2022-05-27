Lakers take runner-up finish at state meet

The North Tahoe boys’ track and field team finished as runners up at last weekend’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s Class 2A state championships at Reed High School in Sparks.

The Lakers finished with 102 points, while putting several athletes on the podium.

North Tahoe senior Juan Camacho-Morales led the boys’ team, claiming second in discus with a throw of 126 feet. Camacho-Morales was also fourth in shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 3.75 inches.

Junior Skyler Sakrison also claimed a silver medal, posting a personal-best triple jump of 38 feet, 10.50 inches. Junior Jacob Lutz took third place in a pair of events. Lutz cleared 5 feet, 9.00 inches in high jump to take bronze, and posted a mark of 18 feet, 10.50 inches in long jump to take third place. Senior Jake Hacker set a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 53.81 seconds to take fourth place. Hacker also set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:06.97 to finish in fourth.

The Lakers team of junior Jared Hunt, senior Nakia Sword, junior Adrian Cervantes, and Lutz finished in second place in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:35.89.

KLEIN CLAIMS GOLD

North Tahoe senior Sage Klein ended her high school career as a champion, claiming gold in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 7.00 inches. Klein was also third in pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 3.00 inches.

The North Tahoe girls also took first in the 4×400-meter relay. The team of senior Alexa McPherson, sophomore Kalena Steves, sophomore Ella White, and senior Kacey Benjaminson won the event with a time of 4:29.83.

Sophomore Kalena Steves came away with a pair of runner-up finishes, claiming second in the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:33.64 and second in the 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 5:45.90.

Sophomore Libby Webb took third in triple jump with a personal-best mark of 31 feet, 1.75 inches. Webb was also fifth in long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 1.75 inches.

The 4×200-meter relay team of McPherson, junior Sophia Jeffery, sophomore Kaya Siig, and Benjaminson took second in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:54.59. The same group was also third in the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 53.30.

As a team, North Tahoe finished in third place with 74 points. Lake Mead Christian won the boys’ state title with a high score of 117 points.

