Lakers track team finishes seventh in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — The North Tahoe track and field traveled to Chico on Saturday to compete against 22 other schools from across California.

The Lakers boys’ team had a strong showing with nine top-10 performances, including a pair of runner-up finishes.

Senior Skyler Sakrison set a personal record in triple jump with a mark of 40 feet, 8 inches to finish in second place. Sakrison also took eighth in high jump, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. He also teamed with senior Daniel Joslin, senior Adrian Cervantes, and senior Jacob Lutz to finish fourth in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.65 seconds.

Joslin claimed the team’s other runner-up finish, setting a personal record in discus with a throw of 133 feet. Joslin was also 10th in long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 4 inches.

Lutz had a season-best high jump of 5 feet, 8 inches to take fourth place. He also set a season best in long jump with a mark of 19 feet to take sixth place.

Cervantes set a personal record in shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 1.25 inches to finish in seventh place.

Sophomore Ryder Hallenberg took 110th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.59.

As a team, the boys finished in seventh place with 23.33 points. Foothill won the meet with a high score of 100 points.

Junior Kalena Steves set a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 1:06.16 to finish in eighth place. She also finished 10th in the 800 meters behind a season-best time of 2:38.74.

Junior Kaya Siig also finished in eighth, clearing 4 feet, 4 inches in high jump.

The 4×100 meter relay team of senior Abigail Lopez, senior Elsa Kallmes, freshman Emma Silvern, and Siig took ninth place with a time of 57.77.

The Lakers will head to Nevada Union High School on Saturday for the Kays Ostrom Invitational.