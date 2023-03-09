Lakers, Wolverines rack up snowboard medals

The North Tahoe boys and girls' snowboard team stands atop the podium after earning the combined team championship.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The high school snowboard racing season came to a close Thursday amid stormy conditions at Northstar California Resort.

North Tahoe snowboarders Logan Carter and Hanna Percy came away with combined championships; while Truckee’s sister duo of Ellery and Bryce Manning captured gold in giant slalom and slalom, respectively.

Ellery Manning defended her giant slalom state title to open up the California – Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Championships on Wednesday, capturing gold.

Manning demolished the course during both runs, and is now a back-to-back champion in the event, finishing with a combined time of 1:38.59.

North Tahoe’s Percy posted a combined time of 1:39.58 to finish in second place.

The following day, Truckee’s Bryce Manning captured slalom gold with a combined time of 1:00.10, giving the Manning sisters a sweep of the two state championship events. Manning took fourth in Wednesday’s giant slalom.

Percy again finished in second place, posting a combined time of 1:01.38 to claim the combined state championship. Ellery Manning finished with a total time of 1:03.09 to take fourth place. After finishing seventh in giant slalom, North Tahoe’s Lucia Vail took fifth place in slalom with a combined time of 1:08.78.

The North Tahoe girls’ team finished the year as season champions. The boys’ team finished as runners-up. The Lakers boys and girls’ squads also won the league’s combined championship.

“I’m just so proud of this group,” said North Tahoe Head Coach Jessi Ernst. “They’ve come a long way. Our team used to be so small. The good vibes and excellent athletics have brought more kids into the program.”

On the boys’ side, North Tahoe junior Logan Carter led local riders in the giant slalom championship, claiming a third-place finish on Wednesday with a combined time of 1:42.58.

Carter then went on to claim slalom gold, posting a combined time of 1:03.09 to earn his first state title.

“My first run, it was a little bit rutted out, but my second run was super icy,” said Carter. “I slipped out at least four times and managed to still win it.”

The slalom win gave Carter the combined state championship.

“I’m pumped for it. I wanted to win states. That’s always been a dream of mine,” said Carter. “I’m super stoked on it.”

Teammate Kai Cortez took sixth place with a combined time of 1:04.85.

Truckee’s Tanner Kuch finished second with a combined time of 1:03.31. Kuch took ninth in giant slalom on Wednesday, giving him sixth place in the combined results.

Truckee’s Ezra Adams took eighth place in slalom, and finished in ninth place in the combined results.

The Truckee boys’ team finished the year fourth in the league standings. The girls’ team was fifth, and the two teams finished fourth in the combined standings.