Little league opener, parade set for Saturday

Though winter weather is in the forecast, the Truckee Little League, established in 1958, is gearing up for another year of baseball.

On Saturday morning, the annual opening day parade will be held with trucks of Little League teams being escorted by the Truckee Police Department and Truckee Fire Protection District. A flyover by Care Flight is planned.

“We are back,” said League Vice President Bree Waters. “Teams will decorate trucks and flatbeds with their team colors, names and sponsor banners. Just like in all the years past.”

The parade, which has been an ongoing tradition since the 1950s, will begin at 8 a.m., and will leave from near the east side Truckee High School and head down Donner Pass Road, before turning around at the Truckee Courthouse and ending at the west side of the high school.

The league is open to boys and girls ages 4 through 13. Older divisions will play an inter-league schedule against squads from North Tahoe, Incline and Reno.

Waters said more than 440 players — more than 100 more than last year — have signed up for the season, which is run by roughly 120 volunteers. For the upcoming spring and fall seasons, the league has received $32,425 in donations from the community. Funds go to providing youngsters with fields, uniforms and equipment.

Owners of Grocery Outlet, Ryan and Shannon Parrish, will serve as grand marshals for the parade. Grocery Outlet and its owners, which were recently recognized by Truckee’s Small Business, Big Applause program, will serve as the league’s title sponsor this year.

“As a board, as parents and as community members, we are very proud of this group of young people and we are very excited for this season to start,” Waters said.

For more information, visit http://www.truckeelittleleague.com .