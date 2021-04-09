Local athletes rip Red Bull Raid

The second Red Bull Raid happened last Friday at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Red Bull/Ming T. Poon

Trevor Semmons performs at Red Bull Raid in Squaw Valley on Friday.

Red Bull/Christian Pondella

Skiers and riders from the area made their way to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to battle it out in a contest of endurance and big mountain shredding as the second Red Bull Raid made its way to Squaw’s C2 Ridge.

Billed as the only freeride event in the U.S. that combines an element of uphill skiing with a big mountain contest, this year’s competition brought together 40 athletes and saw several standout performances from locals.

Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team coach Trevor Semmons topped 17 other skiers in the deepest field to take the win in the men’s division.

“It’s super fun to get back on the competitive circuit,” said Semmons in an interview with Red Bull. “It was a burly field of competitors out here, a lot of really good riders, a couple of ex-Freeride World Tour riders, some really fast uphill skiers that were tough to keep up with.”

Athletes were given scores based on their time on an ascent up C2 Ridge. Their descents were then scored by judges based on style, line, and control.

Semmons finished with 374 points, topping second-place Bernie Rosow, a winch cat operator from Mammoth Mountain, who finished with 368 points.

“This was the most mellow, but crushing contest I’ve ever done,” Rosow told Red Bull. “It was a no pressure, but epic group of people who pushed me right before my 40th birthday.”

Another local, Kyle Cota was third in the men’s ski division with 366 points.

“It was awesome to be out skiing and competing with friends … Ended up in third place next to some all-time shredders,” Cota posted to his Instagram page.

In snowboarding, local rider Garrett Cygan claimed first place in the men’s class with 355 points.

“Stoked to finish 1st for the Men’s splitboard category,” posted Cygan to his Instagram account. “Thanks to (Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows) and the contest organizers that made it happen.”

Tahoe’s Tim Rechetniak was runner-up with 338 points, followed by Justin Calbert in third place with 331 points.

WOMEN’S COMPETITION

On the women’s side, Camille Conrad took home top honors behind a score of 356 points.

“It feels great getting to compete again, this was my first competition since I was 13,” said women’s ski champion Conrad, who coaches youth ski racing at Squaw Valley, in an interview with Red Bull. “It’s just awesome to be back on the snow again. I’m so grateful to be able to compete.”

Jessica Lisagot took second with a score of 343 and Emily Barrett was third with 338 points.

In snowboarding, Jenna Shlachter took the win, edging local rider Alison Hardy by one point with a score of 339.

“My favorite part of the day was just the vibes with everybody here together, it’s been a year since we’ve been able to do this,” said Shlachter, a local psychologist, following the event. “I was so happy to be around all my friends.”

Katie MacLachlan was third place with 328 points.

Former pro skier Mike Laroche, three-time Freeride World Tour champion Sammy Luebke and skier Omar Otte served as judges.

Red Bull and Squaw Valley made donations to local businesses of the winners’ choosing. Businesses and nonprofits receiving donations include High Fives Foundation, Squaw Valley Freestyle Team and Truckee Tahoe Humane Society, among others.

For full results, visit http://www.redbull.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.