Local riders earn all-league honors

The North Tahoe girls' snowboard team is in second place in the season-long points race.

Courtesy photo

The Truckee snowboard team wrapped up the season last week. The boys' team finished a point behind Colfax in the season-long points race.

Courtesy photo

The outbreak of COVID-19 has derailed many high school sports, but after being forced to postpone three races, the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation was able to wrap up this year’s snowboard season last week.

While the season typically lasts six races, this year only five events were held and the two-day state championships weren’t contested. The riders were, however, recognized with all-league honors, and following the announcement of the final standings a number of athletes from North Tahoe and Truckee claimed top finishes.

Individually, riders from Colfax stood atop the boys’ and girls’ standings. Colfax senior Tyler Suddjian went unbeaten to finish with 500 points, while teammate Faith Mora also finished in first with 495 points, edging Placer’s Sophie Nunez by five points.

In the final team scores, the Colfax boys topped Truckee 1,437-1,436 to finish atop the standings.

Individually, senior Zac Kuch led Truckee, finishing second in the individual standings with 487 points. Kuch finished as a runner-up in two races this season. Freshman Tanner Kuch was sixth in the standings with 458 points. Damon Parisi was next for the Wolverines, finishing 10th with 446 points. Parisi was a runner-up in two races this year. Truckee also had sophomore Noah Baird finish in 12th and junior Calvin Kahlich take 14th.

“With these numbers, we would have been able to bring (five) boys to state,” said Head Coach Eniko Kuch in an email. “I truly believe they would have won.”

Junior Tavo Sadeg of North Tahoe took 463 points to finish in fifth place. Sadeg had two third-place finishes this season. Freshman Logan Carter finished in 11th place for the Lakers.

On the girls’ side, Mora led Colfax to the team win, outscoring second place North Tahoe 1,430-1,423.

Individually, North Tahoe freshman Alex Bumann led the Lakers with 487 points. Bumann took a slalom and giant slalom win this season. Sophomore Kyra Oh was next for North Tahoe, finishing in sixth place with 468 points. Senior Bailey Haas finished in eighth place with 450 points, sophomore Lucia Vail took ninth with 443 points, sophomore Isabella Berberich finished in 11th place with 436 points, and junior Dominique Rios was 15th with 421 points.

Truckee freshman Ellery Manning was the only rider from the Wolverines to finish in the top 20, claiming fifth place with 470 points. Manning’s best performance of the year was a third-place finish in the third slalom event.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.