Longtime Far West manager steps down

Longtime Far West Division Manager Lucy Conklin announced her resignation after 13 years of service.

Far West Skiing, Inc.

Longtime Far West Skiing, Inc. Division Manager Lucy Conklin has announced her resignation.

Conklin, who has served as divisional manager for 13 years, made the announcement last week.

“The Far West organization has brought great joy in seeing athletes and families grow in sport, gaining confidence, learning independence, discipline, setting goals and following their dreams,” said Conklin. “It has been an honor to be part of many of these kids’ lives from behind in the scenes in the office, working as the race administrator or timing them at events throughout the nation.”

Conklin’s time with Far West included work on the national level as a chair of the Alpine Officials Working Group. She also worked to draft United States Ski & Snowboard policy in coordination with other regional divisions and United States Ski & Snowboard personnel.

”When I think of the Far West Division, I think of Lucy,” said Far West Skiing Board President and Mammoth Mountain General Manager Laurey Carlson in a statement from Far West. “Working with Lucy has been an absolute delight. She is the quintessential professional and guardian angel all rolled into one person. Her skills and knowledge base have been what makes the Far West Division run with clockwork precision. I am excited for her next chapter, but I will miss her dearly.”

Bill Hudson, director of teams and competition services at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, worked closely with Conklin and said, “Lucy knows all the answers, and she picks up for every coach, parent, athlete, or official who calls. Lucy’s hard work, leadership, and smile have been essential in developing our incredibly strong community in the Far West.”

Additionally, Conklin worked to push forward the Far West Development Initiative to promote consistency in coaching, which was integrated by many coaches nationally. Moving forward, Conklin will continue to share her expertise through national roles supporting United States Ski & Snowboard in drafting policies for officials, education, and competition.

“Lucy Conklin is one of those rare individuals who has worked tirelessly to promote the sport of ski racing, taking on numerous governance roles as the Far West manager and the regional ACC secretary, and numerous event responsibilities as a technical delegate, race administrator and chief of timing,” said Western Region Director Bill Gunesch in a statement. “More importantly, Lucy has always fought for the athletes, and promoted fairness and equality. She has been a wonderful resource for many, and for me, a very important voice of stability.”

Alpine Technical Subcommittee Chair Doug Hall added, ”Lucy instills confidence, knowledge and enjoyment in all she does. She is the embodiment of having fun while performing an outstanding job.”

Conklin also recently finished her final season as the Truckee High School boys’ tennis coach.

Interested candidates in this vacant position can apply here:

https://fwskiing.org/content/job-postings .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643