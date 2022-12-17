Mt. Rose opens new trail as part of $7.5 million expansion

Skiers and riders at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe have a new way to access the mountain after last week’s opening of the Lakeside Trail.

The trail is part of a $7.5 million expansion that includes the new Lakeview Express lift and is the largest capital improvement in the resort’s history.

“The expansion of the Lakeview zone, trail improvements and the addition of the new express chairlift will have a transformative effect on the way people access that area of the mountain,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director, in a news release. “Skiers and riders of all ability levels will enjoy expansive views of Lake Tahoe that they haven’t had before, and the new Lakeside trail is sure to quickly become a favorite of many thanks to its gentle wide flow complimented by stellar lake views.”

The trail is the preferred way down from the Lakeview Express lift, and gives lower-level skiers and riders views of Lake Tahoe and access to the popular Around the World Trail.

The Lakeview Express lift replaces the more than four decades old Lakeview triple and cuts six minutes off of the previous lift’s ride time. During the 2020-21 ski season Mt. Rose made the decision to upgrade the lift due to “strong ridership combined with COVID-19 related chairlift restrictions,” said Pierce.

The Lakeview Express is longer than the previous lift, rising 1,056 vertical feet to provide access to the expanded Lakeview Zone. The new quad lift’s ride time is four minutes and can move up to 2,400 skiers per hour.

The lift caters to low-level and intermediate skiers and snowboarders without having to ride the Northwest Chair to the summit.

For more information, visit Skirose.com .