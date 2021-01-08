NHL plans outdoor games in South Tahoe
Edgwood Tahoe Resort to host pair of pro hockey contests
The National Hockey League announced plans for a pair of outdoor games this February in Lake Tahoe.
The NHL has yet to officially announce the games, but according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, two games will be played at Edgewood Tahoe Resort on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.
The first game is reported to be between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, followed by a matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.
Fans will not be allowed to attend the games. The annual Winter Classic matchups will be televised by NBC.
A temporary ice rink will reportedly be constructed near Edgewood’s 18th hole.
The NHL season is slated to begin Jan. 13, and will consist of 56 games.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
NHL plans outdoor games in South Tahoe
The National Hockey League announced plans for a pair of outdoor games this February in Lake Tahoe.