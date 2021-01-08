NHL plans outdoor games in South Tahoe

The National Hockey League announced plans for a pair of outdoor games this February in Lake Tahoe.

The NHL has yet to officially announce the games, but according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, two games will be played at Edgewood Tahoe Resort on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

The first game is reported to be between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, followed by a matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

Fans will not be allowed to attend the games. The annual Winter Classic matchups will be televised by NBC.

A temporary ice rink will reportedly be constructed near Edgewood’s 18th hole.

The NHL season is slated to begin Jan. 13, and will consist of 56 games.