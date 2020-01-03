North America’s largest backcountry demo event returns to area for 14th year

Know & go What: Alpenglow Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo Event Where: Alpine Meadows Ski Resort When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Cost: Free

The Alpenglow Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo Event is returning to the area for its 14th year this weekend, bringing two days of backcountry demos, avalanche education and guided tours.

The demo event, which is billed as the largest in North America, will be held at Alpine Meadows, and will feature information from the editors of Backcountry Magazine, as well as guides, forecasters, and gear experts on all things alpine touring, Telemark skiing, and splitboarding.

“With the mainstream popularization of backcountry skiing and riding, we felt there was a great opportunity to create a fun demo event,” said Alpenglow Sports owner and event coordinator Brendan Madigan, “When your backcountry equipment can ski virtually as well as your resort rig, at half the weight, it’s a pretty compelling story. But as with anything, the proof is in the performance, which people can experiment with this January.”

Participating vendors at the event will include DrakePowderworkS (DPS), Black Crows, Tecnica, Blizzard, G3 Genuine Guide Gear, SCARPA, New Telemark Norm, Salomon, Scott, Marker, Volkl Ski, Moment Skis, Julbo Eyewear, Flylow Gear, Jones Snowboards, and more.

The event is free, but participants must possess a lift ticket or season pass from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registration will take place Saturday at the Alpenglow Sports tent at Alpine Meadows.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.