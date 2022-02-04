North Tahoe boys, girls take wins at Palisades Tahoe

Truckee’s Tatum Akers ran away with Tuesday’s slalom race at Palisades Tahoe, putting together the two fastest runs of the day to win with a combined time of 55.2 seconds.

The win marks the second in a row for Akers as she led the Truckee girls to a second-place finish with 202 points.

The North Tahoe girls posted the next four fastest times to claim first place as a team with 214 points. Regan Clute was second with a total time of 58.07, followed by Esme Roberts with a combined time of 59.02, Kate Fligor with a combined time of 59.34, and Mikayla Walsh with a total time of 1:00.79.

Truckee’s other skiers to score for the team were Audrey Rawson (1:01.56) in sixth place, Lylah Kelly (1:02.97) in seventh place, and Aspen Hall (1:11.58) in 12th place.

The North Tahoe boys made it a sweep of first place for the Lakers, finishing with 215 points. As a team, North Tahoe skiers produced eight of the 10 fastest combined times of the day.





Jackson Rantz led the way for the Lakers with a total time of 53.51 to take first place. Jackson Sanford was third with a combined time of 54.11, and was followed by teammates McCoy Hudson (54.96) in fourth and Luke Buchanan (54.99) in fifth place to round out the team’s scoring skiers. The Lakers also had Prince Ilano (55.7) in sixth, Toby Gajar (57.92) in seventh, and Renner Jones (59.35) in eighth.

The Truckee boys’ team finished in second place with 196 points.

Tyler Lamperti led the Wolverines with a runner-up finish, posting a combined time of 53.7. Keen Hansford (1:01.17) was ninth, Calder Crossen (1:02.69) was 10th, and Ryder Crezee (1:05.62) was 11th.

High school skiers will now gear up for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association state championships to be held Feb. 16 at Alpine Meadows.

TRUCKEE WINS ON SENIOR NIGHT

The Truckee boys’ basketball team snapped a nine-game losing streak Wednesday night, picking up a 61-46 victory on senior night against North Valleys.

Truckee (3-12, 1-5 Northern – West League) will hit the road for a weekend trip against Elko (17-2, 8-0 Northern – East League) tonight. The Wolverines then play Spring Creek (2-16, 0-9 Northern – West League) the following day.

The Truckee girls’ basketball team won Wednesday as well, topping North Valley 48-27 to bounce back from a 35-28 defeat at Wooster on Monday.

Truckee (8-10, 5-5 Northern – West League) will also head into Nevada for a weekend trip. The girls face Elko (9-5, 6-3 Northern – East League) tonight, and then will battle Spring Creek (17-3, 9-2 Northern – East League) the following day.

LADY LAKERS TOP YERINGTON

The North Tahoe girls’ bounced back from a 33-29 defeat on Saturday against Battle Mountain by taking a 44-30 road win in the away game.

North Tahoe (9-6, 3-2 Northern League) returns home tonight for a game against Coral Academy of Science – Reno (3-10, 2-8 Northern League) The Lakers took a 52-7 win against the Falcons earlier this year. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The girls will then host first place Incline (14-0, 7-0 Northern League) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The North Tahoe boys’ basketball team dropped its third game in four contests on Monday, falling 62-40 at Yerington.

The Lakers (8-8, 2-3 Northern League) will face Coral Academy of Science – Reno tonight at home (4-9, 3-7 Northern League). The Falcons beat the Lakers 51-44 earlier this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

North Tahoe will then host rivals Incline (16-1, 7-0 Northern League) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

