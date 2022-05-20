North Tahoe dominates field to win golf state championship
Program gets first state title since 2016
The North Tahoe boys’ golf team has captured this year’s Class 2A state championship, swinging their way to a title by 22 strokes.
Playing at Chimera Golf Club’s par-72, 6,757-yard course in Las Vegas, the Lakers combined to shoot a low score of 655 to top second place Lake Mead and win the program’s first state championship since 2016.
Jaxen Perryman led the Lakers with a two-day score of 154. Perryman rallied from an 81 on Monday by shooting a 1-over-par 73 for the second best round of any golfer in Tuesday’s field. North Tahoe’s Nolan Smith finished with a two-day score of 161 to take sixth place. Teammate Kadin Harris was a stroke back to claim seventh place. Ty Whisler shot a 178 to finish 15th, Cooper Schulze shot a 195 to take 23rd, and Renner Jones shot a 222 to finish 38th.
Sierra Lutheran’s Brock Walters shot a 2-under par 142 to win this year’s state title, which is the first state tournament held since 2019, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Walters was the only player to shoot under par and topped the field by 11 strokes.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
North Tahoe dominates field to win golf state championship
The North Tahoe boys’ golf team has captured this year’s Class 2A state championship, swinging their way to a title by 22 strokes.