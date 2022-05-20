North Tahoe dominates field to win golf state championship

North Tahoe golfers celebrate capturing the 2022 state championship.

Courtesy photo

The North Tahoe boys’ golf team has captured this year’s Class 2A state championship, swinging their way to a title by 22 strokes.

Playing at Chimera Golf Club’s par-72, 6,757-yard course in Las Vegas, the Lakers combined to shoot a low score of 655 to top second place Lake Mead and win the program’s first state championship since 2016.

Jaxen Perryman led the Lakers with a two-day score of 154. Perryman rallied from an 81 on Monday by shooting a 1-over-par 73 for the second best round of any golfer in Tuesday’s field. North Tahoe’s Nolan Smith finished with a two-day score of 161 to take sixth place. Teammate Kadin Harris was a stroke back to claim seventh place. Ty Whisler shot a 178 to finish 15th, Cooper Schulze shot a 195 to take 23rd, and Renner Jones shot a 222 to finish 38th.

Sierra Lutheran’s Brock Walters shot a 2-under par 142 to win this year’s state title, which is the first state tournament held since 2019, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Walters was the only player to shoot under par and topped the field by 11 strokes.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com