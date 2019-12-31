North Tahoe Series opens with rail jam, slopestyle at Boreal

The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association North Tahoe Series got underway last weekend at Boreal Mountain California, bringing riders and skiers to the resort for rail jam and slopestyle competitions.

The weekend’s competition began Saturday with the rail jam event, in which the 49 competitors were given a set amount of competition time to complete as many runs as possible on a section of Boreal’s features in an effort to score points from the judges.

The boys in the snowboard 10- to 13-year-old age group represented the deepest field of competitors during Saturday’s rail jam., which was won by Rocklin’s Brooklyn Dust DePriest with 1,140 points. DePriest scored the highest score of any athlete at the rail jam, regardless of age group. South Tahoe rider Luke Leal was second with 1,030 points, followed by another Rocklin athlete, Beckett Cash DePriest, with 920 points.

The 10- to 13-year-old girls’ snowboard class was also among the largest fields, and was won by Viviana Oram, of Edwards, Colorado, with 1,050 points. Stockton’s Nadia Harper-Herbold was second with 940 points, followed by Truckee’s Amelie Haskell with 830 points. Haskell went on to take first place in the following day’s slopestyle competition.

The snowboard class of riders ages 14 through 22 was the other largest division on the women’s side. The competition was won by Veda Hallen, of South Tahoe, with a score of 1,050. Truckee’s Hahna Norman was second with 940 points. Norman went on to claim first place the following day in slopestyle with 1,040 points.

In boys’ freeski, Truckee’s Seamus Colborn knocked off eight other athletes in the 10- to 13-year-old age group with a score of 1,090. Colborn also won slopestyle the following day with a score of 1,040.

Truckee’s Max Loveless was second at the rail jam with 980 points, followed by another local skier, Tyler Poulin, with 870 points. Poulin would also take first place in Sunday’s slopestyle event.

Other winners included: South Tahoe’s Ella Ricketson in the snowboard girls’ 9 and under category; Mathew Laboda, of Chester, in the boys’ 9 and under division, and in the following day’s slopestyle event; Truckee’s Abby Winterberger in the girls’ freeski 9 and under division and in Sunday’s slopestyle event; Will Hasselman, of Los Altos, in the boys’ freeski 9 and under division and in Sunday’s slopestyle event; Elisa Paquier, of Saratoga, in the girls’ freeski 10 to 13 age group, and in Sunday’s slopestyle event; Jared Westbrook, of San Francisco, in the men’s snowboard 14 to 22 age group; Truckee’s Noah Rodarte in the men’s freeski 14 to 22 age group and in Sunday’s slopestyle; and Truckee’s Marea Adams in the women’s freeski open class.

The following day’s competition featured slopestyle, and brought 61 competitors to Boreal for the event.

Truckee’s Tanner Kuch took first place in the deepest field of athletes, the boys’ 12 to 13 age group, with a score of 1,110. Jace Knight, of Houston, Texas, was second with 1,000 points, followed by Truckee’s Ezra Adams with 890 points.

Other winners in slopestyle included: Kori Hong, of Palo Alto, in the girls’ snowboard grommet division; Parker Barrettt, of Nevada City, in the boys’ snowboard 10 to 11 age group; Reno’s Olivia Valles in the girls’ snowboard 12 to 13 age group; Truckee’s Kieran Alsbury in the boys’ snowboard youth division; Zoe Smith, of Camas, Washington, in the girls’ freeski youth division; Reno’s Ryan Frankmore in boys’ freeski youth division; Joseph Senner of Pleasanton, in the boys’ snowboard junior division; Tasha Westbrook, of San Francisco, in the women’s 18 to 22 age group; and David Westbrook, of San Francisco, in the men’s 50 to 59 age group.

The North Tahoe Series will head Jan. 4 to Northstar California Resort for the season’s second slopestyle competition. A rail jam event will be held the following day at Northstar.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.