North Tahoe skiers dominate at Heavenly

Trent Carter races to a second-place finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort on Wednesday.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

top-five times Boys Emmett Roberts (North Tahoe) – 43.30 Trent Carter (North Tahoe) – 43.84 Rhett Lindsey (North Tahoe) – 45.13 Bodie Hudson (North Tahoe) – 45.24 Oliver Fralick (North Tahoe) – 45.35 Girls Maddie Roberts (North Tahoe) – 44.39 Kate Kelly (Truckee) – 45.31 Amber Hansford (Truckee) – 45.33 Paloma Nolan Bower (Incline) – 46.93 Kacey Benjaminson (North Tahoe) – 47.69

High school alpine racing returned to Heavenly Mountain Resort Wednesday for the fifth competition of the season.

Competing on the slalom course, the North Tahoe boys’ team put together another dominant performance with the five fastest times of the day.

The Lakers’ Emmett Roberts skied to a first-place finish, posting the third fastest first run and fastest second run for a total time of 43.30 seconds. Teammate Trent Carter was next with total time of 43.84, followed by Rhett Lindsey with a total time of 45.13, Bodie Hudson with a total time of 45.24, and Oliver Fralick with a total time of 45.35.

Truckee’s Tyler Lamperti led the Wolverines with a sixth-place finish, with a total time of 45.38.

On the girls’ side, North Tahoe’s Maddie Roberts raced to a first-place finish with a combined time of 44.39. Truckee’s Kate Kelly was next with a total time of 45.31, followed by teammate Amber Hansford in third place with a total time of 45.33. Incline’s Paloma Nolan Bower was fourth with a total time of 46.93, and North Tahoe’s Kacey Benjaminson rounded out the top-five finishes with a combined time of 47.69.

The slalom race at Heavenly High school marked the final slalom event of the regular season. High school alpine racing will next head to Sierra-at-Tahoe on Feb. 4 for a round of giant slalom.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.