North Tahoe, Truckee athletes gear up for postseason

No. 4 seed Truckee faced No. 5 seed North Valleys on Thursday, with the winner of the matchup playing league champions and No. 1 seed South Tahoe later in the day.

Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

High school athletes from Truckee and North Tahoe will begin postseason play for spring sports this weekend, battling it out against their Class 3A and Class 2A rivals in bids to claim regional titles and qualify for state.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Truckee and North Tahoe track and field teams have put athletes on podiums all year long, but the stakes will be upped today as the schools battle it out against the best in their respective regions at Reed High School in Reno.

Truckee senior Jasmine Harris leads the Wolverines into the Class 3A Northern Region Championships. Harris is coming off a first place finish in the 200 meters at last Saturday’s Carson Invite, posting a time of 27.27 seconds. She also finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 12.93.

Going into regionals, Harris owns the fastest 400 meters time, second fastest 100 and 200 meters times, fourth longest triple jump, and fifth farthest long jump in the Northern Region this year.

Truckee junior Julia Egan will be a favorite in the hurdles events. Egan set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles at the Carson Invite, finishing first place with a time of 15.39. She has the second fastest 100- and 300-meter hurdles times in Northern 3A this season.

Truckee sophomore Paige Willcox will also be in contention for a regional title this weekend. Willcox took third in pole vault at the Carson Invite, clearing 9 feet. She has the second highest pole vault this season in the Northern Region.

The Lady Wolverines also have the fastest 4×100- and 4×400-meter relay team times this season, and the second fastest 4×200-meter relay time.

On the boys’ side, Truckee freshman Joseph Birnbaum continues to excel in the hurdles events, capturing second in 110-meter hurdles at the Carson Invite with a time of 16.41. Birnbaum also took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.14. Birnbaum owns the fastest marks in the Class 3A Northern Region in both events this season.

Truckee senior Aidan Gustafsson took fourth place in the 3,200 meters at the Carson Invite, finishing with a time of 11:24.96. He was also fifth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:01.01. Gustafsson has the eighth fastest 3,200-meter time in the Class 3A Northern Region.

In the relay events, Truckee has the second fastest 4×100-meter relay time, third fastest 4×200- and 4×400-meter relay times, and fourth fastest 4×800-meter relay time this season.

For North Tahoe, junior Jacob Lutz will be favored to win the 100 meters, having posted the fastest Class 2A Northern Region time this season. Lutz also has the top high jump and long jump in the league going into the Northern Region tournament.

In the 200 meters, North Tahoe junior Jared Hunt will enter regionals with the third fastest time of the season. Senior Jake Hacker has the second fastest 800 meters and third fastest 400 meters of the season. Freshman Sven Halvorsen owns the third fastest 1,600 meters of the year, while sophomore Isaac Pacheco has the third fastest 3,200 meters this year.

In the field events, senior Juan Camacho-Morales has the second farthest discus throw and fourth farthest shot put of the year. Junior Skyler Sakrison has the fourth longest triple jump of the season.

The Lakers will also be favored to podium in each of the relay events, having the fastest 4×200- and 4×400-meter relay times, and second fastest 4×100- and 4×800-meter relay times of the season.

On the girls’ side, North Tahoe senior Sage Klein led the Lakers at the Carson Invite, finishing third in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 10.00 inches. Klein owns the second best high jump of the season in the Class 2A Northern League.

North Tahoe sophomore Kaya Siig will also be in a position to vie for a league title, entering regionals with the third fastest 100 meters, top long jump, fourth fastest 200 meters, and third fastest 400 meters. Sophomore Kalena Steves has the fastest 800 meters time of the year and second fastest 1,600-meter time. Junior Franny Gramanz has the fifth fastest 100-meter hurdles of the year, senior Jackie Avery has the fifth best shot put of the season, Libby Webb has the third best triple jump and senior Zion Avery has the third longest discus throw of the year.

The Class 3A and 2A Northern Region Championships will get underway today at Reed High School at 2 p.m. Events will pickup again on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

BASEBALL

Following standout seasons by Truckee and North Tahoe’s baseball teams, both clubs will be in contention for league championships.

The Wolverines are coming off a 19-7 season and second-place finish in the Class 3A North – West League standings. South Tahoe captured this year’s regular season title.

No. 4 seed Truckee faced No. 5 seed North Valleys on Thursday, with the winner of the matchup playing league champions and No. 1 seed South Tahoe later in the day.

The Class 3A Northern Region Baseball Playoffs are being held at Lowry High School in Winnemucca, Nevada, and run through Saturday.

North Tahoe will open play today in the Class 2A Northern League Baseball playoffs at West Wendover, Nevada.

The Lakers finished the regular season with a record of 15-7-1 and were runners-up in the Northern League standings. The No. 2 seed Lakers will face No. 3 seed Battle Mountain today at 12:30 p.m. North Tahoe swept the three-game series against Battle Mountain by a combined score of 40-5.

SWIMMING, DIVING

Truckee and North Tahoe athletes will also be in the water this weekend, competing for Class 3A Northern Region Swimming and Diving Championships.

Northern Region swimming trials will happen today at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Finals are slated to begin on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com