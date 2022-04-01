North Tahoe, Truckee athletes set 36 personal records at Thunder Invitational

The North Tahoe and Truckee track and field teams made the trip to Rocklin on Saturday to compete against hundreds of other student-athletes at a meet featuring 30 teams from around the state.

This year’s Thunder Invitational saw several events with more than 50 competitors in the field, and though local athletes faced some of their stiffest competition of the season, several members of the Wolverines and Lakers came away with top-10 finishes.

Truckee junior Julia Egan had the best day of any local athlete, posting a personal record time of 15.82 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to finish in third place. Egan also notched a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 46.54 to take fourth place.

Truckee senior Jasmine Harris had a solid meet as well, running to fourth place in the 400 meters with a season-best time of 59.99. Harris also finished ninth in the 200 meters with a time of 26.79 and ninth in triple jump with a mark of 32 feet, 2.00 inches.

Truckee also had senior Petra Kidd finish 10th in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:21.90, and junior Ashley Estabrook finished 10th in long jump with a personal record leap of 14 feet, 4.00 inches.





North Tahoe senior Sage Klein led the Lakers with a personal record of 4 feet, 10 inches in high jump to take sixth place. The North Tahoe 4×400-meter relay team of senior Alexa McPherson, senior Taylor Brook, sophomore Ella White, and sophomore Kalena Steves finished in ninth place with a time of 4:49.32.

On the boys’ side, Truckee senior Kyle Sonne had the best finish of any local athlete, claiming 12th in high jump with a personal record of 5 feet, 4.00 inches. North Tahoe senior Jake Hacker put together the Lakers’ best individual performance with a 16th place in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 2:14.38. North Tahoe’s 4×400-meter relay team of freshman Sven Halvorsen, senior Jake Hacker, senior Nakia Sword, and sophomore Issac Pacheco finished 11th with a time of 4:04.85.

North Tahoe and Truckee athletes combined to set 36 personal records at the meet.

The Lakers will head to Durham High School today for the Vern Regier Invitational. Truckee will head to Reno for a league meet at Hug High School on Saturday.

