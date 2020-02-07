North Tahoe’s Burt obliterates Northstar course, wins by 9 seconds

Top-five times Girls Nina Burt (North Tahoe) – 3:42.09 Faith Mora (Colfax) – 3:51.61 Morgan Just (Truckee) – 3:52.81 Sophia Nunez (Placer) – 3:57.71 Ashley Parisi (Truckee) – 4:09.21 Boys Tyler Suddjian (Colfax) – 3:27.51 Zac Kuch (Truckee) – 3:34.93 Ryan Donovan (Colfax) – 3:37.99 George Skaff (Truckee) – 3:38.67 Cali Vail (North Tahoe) – 3:41.06

The North Tahoe girls’ snowboard team remained unbeaten on the slopes this season, racing to a giant slalom victory at Northstar California Resort on Monday behind a dominant performance by senior Nina Burt.

Burt sat in third place after the first run, but then threw down a time on her second run that was more than 7 seconds faster than any racer to move into first place. She finished the day more than 9 seconds ahead of second place. Burt finished with a combined time of 3 minutes, 42.09 seconds, to pick up her fourth win in five races this season.

North Tahoe’s other top skiers included junior Bailey Haas (4:18.64) in seventh, Kyra Oh (4:20.08) in eighth place, and Isabella Berberich (4:24.98) in 10th place. As a team, the Lakers piled up 378 points to top second place, Colfax, by 18 points.

Last week’s winner, Truckee’s Morgan Just, led the Wolverines, posting the fastest first run of the day on the way to a third-place finish with a combined time of 3:52.81. Truckee senior Ashley Parisi finished in fifth place with a total time of 4:09.21. The Wolverines finished in fourth place with 348 points.

On the boys’ side, Colfax rider Tyler Suddjian picked up his fourth win of the season, posting the two fastest runs of the day to finish with a total time of 3:27.51. The Colfax boys took first as a team with 384 points.

Truckee finished in second with 376 points. Junior Zac Kuch led the team with a total time of 3:34.93 for second place. Senior George Skaff finished in fourth place for Truckee with a combined time of 3:38.67. Sophomore Damon Parisi took sixth place with a total time of 3:46.31.

North Tahoe had just two riders competing at the event. Cali Vail led the Lakers with a fifth-place finish, posting a total time of 3:41.06.

The alpine regular season comes to a close on Monday with another round of giant slalom at Northstar. The California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation championships will be held March 4-5 at Northstar.

