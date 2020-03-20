North Tahoe’s Goss leads standout performance by Tahoe Basib Ski League skiers

While sporting world continues to reel due to the coronavirus, the area’s high school alpine skiers got in one final race before events were called off.

After competing in the Tahoe Basin Ski League state championships last month, many of the area’s local skiers traveled to Mammoth Mountain Ski Area to race against some of the top young alpine athletes at last week’s Western U.S. High School Championships.

After missing the state championships due to competing at junior nationals, North Tahoe senior Guthrie Goss dominated Friday’s giant slalom race, finishing with the two fastest runs to win by more than 5 seconds with a total time of 1 minute, 57.04 seconds.

Goss also received recognition for outstanding sportsmanship. Midway through his second run, according to coaches, Goss was flagged off the course because a skier in front of him had crashed. Goss skied down, collected the downed athlete’s equipment, and made sure he was OK. Goss then headed back up the hill for his final run, and skiing through high winds and pelting snow, put down the fastest second run of any racer.

Senior teammate, Oliver Fralick, was second with a combined time of 2:02.66. The area also had Squaw Valley Ski Team’s Holden Woodruff take fourth place with a total time of 2:02.75, Truckee’s Tyler Lamperti in sixth place with a total time of 2:03.71, and Squaw’s Tyler Francis take ninth place with a total time of 2:05.11.

On the girls’ side, Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy’s Jillian Larrabee took first place with a total time of 2:04.64.

Incline’s Paloma Nolan-Bowers posted a sixth-place finish with a combined time of 2:06.88, followed by North Tahoe’s Paige McGarry in seventh place with a total time of 2:07.10.

Due to high winds on Saturday, the round of slalom racing was called off.

Skiers representing the Tahoe Basin Ski League combined to take first place as a team in the boys’ division and second place in the girls’ division to claim the overall team title (combination boys and girls’ results).

