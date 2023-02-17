North Tahoe’s Johnson wins second straight Nordic race

Girls’ top-five times 1) Niki Johnson (North Tahoe) 21:03.9 2) Aili Scott (Truckee) 21:11.4 3) Maggie Cooke (Truckee) 21:43.3 4) Annika Johnston (North Tahoe) 21:44.6 5) Ella Walker (Mammoth) 23:47.1 Boys’ top-five times 1) Dane Karch (Mammoth) 19:54.7 2) Quinn Holan (Truckee) 20:07.8 3) Cabot Godoy (Mammoth) 20:10.1 4) Sven Halvorsen (North Tahoe) 20:18.4 5) Leyton Roberts (North Tahoe) 21:25.4

TAHOE CITY, Nev. — The high school Nordic schedule took skiers to Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area for the North Tahoe Freestyle, marking the fifth of six regular season races.

North Tahoe freshman Niki Johnson won her second consecutive race on Friday, topping the field on the 7-kilometer course by more than seven seconds with a time of 21 minutes, 3.0 seconds.

The Lakers would place four skiers in the top 10. Annika Johnston took fourth place with a time of 21:44.6. Kalena Steves was seventh with a time of 24:33.7, and Hannah Ascher took 10th with a time of 26:21.7.

The Truckee girls’ team would have a strong showing as well with a trio of skiers in the top 10. Aili Scott led the Wolverines with a time of 21:11.4 to claim second place. Maggie Cooke raced across the finish line shortly after with a time of 21:43.3 to take third place. Jillian Chalstrom finished in ninth place with a time of 26:16.5.

Lainey Lowden led Incline with a time of 25:50.8 to take eighth place.

On the boys’ side, Truckee’s Quinn Holan was the fastest among local athletes, finishing with a time of 20:07.8 to take second place. Teammate Matthew Deluna finished in seventh place with a time of 21:41.4.

Sven Halvorsen led North Tahoe with a time of 20:18.4 to take fourth place. Teammate Leyton Roberts followed in fifth place with a time of 21:25.4.

Ben Crowley led Incline with a time of 21:45.8 to take ninth place. Luke Amato led South Tahoe with a time of 22:05.4 to finish in 10th place. Mammoth’s Dane Karch won the race with a time of 19:54.7.

High School racing hill head to Kirkwood Mountain Resort on Friday for the Kirkwood Relay. Skiers will then get a break before competing in the state championships at ASC Training Center on March 4.