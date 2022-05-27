North Tahoe’s Whisler swims to pair of state titles

North Tahoe senior Syd Whisler swam to a pair of gold medals at Saturday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s Class 3A state championships in Las Vegas, winning both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.

Whisler touched the wall with a time of 24.72 to capture gold in the 50-yard freestyle. She then finished with a time of 54.81 to win the 100-yard freestyle.

Whisler also teamed with senior Marina Hendricks, sophomore Lola Williams, and freshman Emily Navabpour to take second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.34. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hendricks, sophomore Alana Hendricks, Williams, and Whisler claimed silver with a time of 3:58.67.

Individually, Marina Hendricks took third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.25.

As a team, the Lakers finished in fourth place with 63 points.

On the boys’ side, North Tahoe finished seventh with 25 points. Sophomore Kaleb Query, senior Toby Gajar, sophomore Rowin Springsteel, and freshman Macallan Rocco took third in the 200-yard freestyle relay to lead the team, finishing the event with a time of 1:40.29.

