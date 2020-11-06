Pair of scholarships available to Far West skiers

Far West Skiing has a pair of scholarship applications open for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Marce Herz Foundation Scholarship is open to local skiers and will award two scholarships of $1,000 for the upcoming season, while the Dave Van Ruiten Memorial Scholarship is open to U19+ skiers that have a chance of being selected to the United States Ski Team.

The Marce Herz Foundation Scholarship is named in honor of Marcelle “Marce” Barkley Herz, who was a track and field world record holder, amateur ski champion, and co-founder of the Sky Tavern Jr. Ski Program.

Applications for the scholarship are due to the Far West Skiing office by 5 p.m., Dec. 15. One male and one female skier will be chosen. Applicants must submit a written essay describing goals and other ideals, along with a copy of their most recent report card, two letters of recommendation, and a pair of photos. For a full list of requirements, visit http://www.fwskiing.org. Scholarships will be awarded by Jan. 5.

The Dave Van Ruiten Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a U19+ that has a legitimate chance at being chosen to be on the U.S. Ski Team. Applications are due by 5 p.m., Dec. 15. The Far West Skiing Board of Directors will announce the recipients of the scholarship on Jan. 1. For a full list of requirements, visit http://www.fwskiing.org.

The Far West Skiing season opens its alpine race calendar in mid-December with U19+ events. Younger skiers will hit the slopes for their first races in early January.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.