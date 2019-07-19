Permanent pickleball court served into play at Kilner Park

Kilner Park now offers both pickleball and tennis, with courts open daily in summer and fall from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Submitted photo

Tahoe Public Utility District hosted a July 11 grand opening and ribbon-cutting at the new Kilner Park pickleball courts, with over 30 pickleball players of all ages and abilities — including three past national champions, Matthew Blom (USA Champion), Emanuel Sanchez (Mexico Champion) and Ron Schmeck, USA’s oldest pickleball champion at 88 years old.

Pickleball is one of fastest growing sports and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played with a paddle and Wiffle ball in singles or in teams of two. The project was identified as a community need and embraces an emerging recreational group.

Kilner Park is located 3.5 miles south of Tahoe City on the corner of Highway 89 and Ward Avenue. This wooded 7-acre park adjacent to the west shore bike trail has a playground, lighted tennis and pickleball courts, sand volleyball court, walking and biking trails, picnic tables, group BBQ area and restrooms.

The public pickleball and tennis courts are open daily in summer and fall from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

For more information about TCPUD Parks and Recreation and other District services, please call 530-583-3796, visit tcpud.org.